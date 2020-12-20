5 rockets hit US air base near Kabul

KABUL: A major US air base north of Kabul was targeted in a dawn rocket attack on Saturday but there were no casualties or damage to the airfield, officials said. Five rockets were fired at Bagram Airfield at 6:00 am, said Parwan province spokeswoman Waheeda Shahkar, adding that police had defused another seven rockets mounted on a vehicle used in the attack. A Nato official also confirmed the assault. "Rockets were fired towards Bagram Airfield this morning. Initial reporting is there were no casualties and the airfield was not damaged," the official said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban denied any involvement.