CJCSC witnesses Pak-China joint air exercise

Sun Dec 20, 2020
Top Story

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza witnessed the conduct of Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” at an Operational Air Base of PAF. The exercise is intended to further enhance interoperability of both air forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others’ experience. Upon his arrival, CJCSC was received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air, Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

