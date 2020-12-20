Lockdown gets tougher in England

LONDON: A new, tougher fourth tier of coronavirus restrictions for London and much of south-east England has been announced. It starts on Sunday.

The whole of Wales is entering another lockdown from 00:01 on Sunday. And the whole of mainland Scotland will begin a new lockdown from 00:01 on Saturday 26 December. The planned relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas has been scrapped for tier four areas. People will only be allowed to celebrate Christmas with members of their own household and support bubbles.