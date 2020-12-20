Foreign minister’s UAE visit: Visa issue not mentioned in FO statement

ISLAMABAD: The question of restoration of visa facilities for nationals from Pakistan to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) was conspicuously missing in the release issued by the Foreign Office upon the conclusion of visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the UAE who dashed to that country with the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

It reminded that the foreign minister’s visit provided another opportunity to Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, in particular in the areas of trade and investment, share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as to deepen their cooperation in the multilateral arena.

The Foreign Office statement recalled that the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE are marked by frequent high-level visits from both sides, which serve to provide impetus to their close bilateral cooperation. “Over the years, the two countries have signed a number of agreements in diverse fields which provide a strong framework for enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership.”

The statement said that the two countries also collaborate closely in the multilateral organisations, in particular the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistani expatriates and workers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both countries. The Foreign Office said that during the visit of the foreign minister, the two sides acknowledged Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success story. A large Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE forms a strong people to people bridge between the two countries. Accordingly, they agreed to consider taking appropriate steps to encourage people-to-people contact between them. “The Foreign Minister’s visit reflected close and cordial relationship, which Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed for decades,” the statement added. Qureshi had important high echelon meetings besides visiting the grave of UAE founding father late Sheikh Zayed bin Al-Nahyan and Pakistan’s mission in Abu Dhabi.

Interestingly, UAE ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi who received Qureshi in his country also issued a statement on the occasion. It too missing the vital question of visa issue, but he appreciated the move by the minister. The UAE ambassador is away from Islamabad for more than a month and present in Abu Dhabi for consultations with his government. The ambassador in his well-worded statement said that the visit comes in the context of mutual visits exchange between the two countries and the continuous coordination in the issues of common interest.

The Ambassador emphasised that the official talks focused on joint cooperation between the two countries in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as discussing new horizons for economic cooperation and enhancement of the bilateral trade between the two countries.

Ambassador Al Zaabi appraised the important role played by the Pakistani community in the UAE and their vital contributions in the development and building of the UAE, and stressed that they are an important society member living with peace and security in a homeland that establishes the true meanings of tolerance, decent living and acceptance of the coexistence of others.

The UAE Ambassador also referred to the role of Pakistani businessmen in their second country, who are among the first investors in the Gulf in general, and the UAE in particular, noting that there are more than 7,000 Pakistani companies registered in the UAE, including retail stores, manufacturing, textile factories, trade, food, financial services, tourism, hotels, real estate and construction, stressing that the two countries are bound by a number of agreements, most importantly in the fields of: avoidance of double taxation , investment promotion and cooperation in combating crime and terrorism. The envoy has termed the UAE second home for Pakistanis.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi assured that in the spirit of excellent bilateral cooperation, Pakistan and the UAE will consider appropriate steps to facilitate and encourage people to people contacts between the two countries. The ambassador said that the challenge we are facing amid the Covid-19 pandemic has proven that cooperation, integration and solidarity is our weapon to confront this virus, and through it we have witnessed many cooperation and communication between Pakistan and the UAE that became a model to be emulated in humanitarian relations between countries.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, and Additional Foreign Secretary Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary, who is also spokesperson on the Foreign Affairs, were approached for the comments on omission of visa issue in the Foreign Office statement. The query was shared with the both through messages but they were not available for their reaction.