Attack on former Charlie Hebdo offices: France detains 4 Pakistanis over suspected links

PARIS: French authorities have charged and detained four Pakistanis suspected of links to a meat cleaver attack by a compatriot outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo weekly that wounded two people, the national counter-terrorism prosecutor´s office said Friday. The four male suspects, aged 17 to 21, were in contact with the attacker, said a source familiar with the case. They are suspected of being aware of the attacker´s plot and inciting him to carry it out, according to another judicial source close to the investigation. Three of them were charged on Friday with taking part in a terrorist conspiracy and placed in pre-trial detention, while the fourth had already been charged on Wednesday.