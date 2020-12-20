close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 20, 2020

Attack on former Charlie Hebdo offices: France detains 4 Pakistanis over suspected links

Top Story

AFP
December 20, 2020

PARIS: French authorities have charged and detained four Pakistanis suspected of links to a meat cleaver attack by a compatriot outside the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo weekly that wounded two people, the national counter-terrorism prosecutor´s office said Friday. The four male suspects, aged 17 to 21, were in contact with the attacker, said a source familiar with the case. They are suspected of being aware of the attacker´s plot and inciting him to carry it out, according to another judicial source close to the investigation. Three of them were charged on Friday with taking part in a terrorist conspiracy and placed in pre-trial detention, while the fourth had already been charged on Wednesday.

Latest News

More From Top Story