NYT loses awards for IS podcast over false reporting

NEW YORK: The New York Times has returned an award and had another withdrawn after it found discrepancies in its podcast on the Islamic State group.

After a two-month investigation, the newspaper said the podcast, Caliphate, failed to meet its editorial standards.

In the 2018 series, Shehroze Chaudhry, one of its central figures, claims he travelled to Syria and joined IS. But the Times said on Friday that it found "a history of misrepresentations" about his involvement with the group. As a result, it has returned a Peabody Award for the podcast. The Overseas Press Club said it had also rescinded its Lowell Thomas Award given to the show's producers. Dean Basquet, the Times' executive editor, said in a podcast on Friday that "this failing wasn't about any one reporter. I think it was an institutional failing." The podcast's host Rukmini Callimachi - a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist - has been reassigned from her duties covering terrorism.