Teachers protest outside Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: The police have arrested 44 teachers, including a lady teacher, after showering teargas shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse mob of contract teachers of Punjab Secondary Schools, who gathered in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence at Banigala Saturday to register their protest against the Punjab government.

As many as seven teachers sustained minor and serious injuries during the lathi-charge and teargas shelling, who were shifted to hospitals where, later on, discharged after getting medical aid, the hospital sources said.

Well before the arrival of the teachers and staff of ad hoc/contract employees of the Punjab Secondary Schools, heavy contingents of the police and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers sealed Bani Gala by placing weighty blocks and barriers to keep the protesting teachers away from the residence of the prime minister, but the angry protesters entered the ‘no go’ areas around the PM House and started protesting against the behaviour of the government against the contract employees. But the police force and other law enforcement agencies retaliated and opened teargas shelling and resorted to baton-charge. The angry protesters reacted and rushed into the prohibited area that converted in the clash between the police and protesting teachers. Consequently, the police arrested 14 teachers, involved in the protest demonstration to seek their rights.

The protesting employees of Punjab Secondary Schools, later, moved towards Murree Road and blocked it. The sit-in continued till the filing of this report. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has initiated negotiation with the protesting people to settle the issue. But the protesting teachers refused to hold talks. Heavy police contingents, however, have been deputed outside the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bani Gala. However, the teachers said that they would not go back unless their demands are met.