Kaira says Opp ready to stage 15-day sit-in

LALAMUSA: Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will think about resigning if opposition stages a sit-in for seven days. Talking to media at Dera Kaira Saturday, Kaira asked the prime minister to keep his words, reassuring the nation that he (Imran) will not take U-turn. “We are ready to stage a sit-in for 15 days. The statements of prime minister and his ministers reflect that they are afraid of opposition amid tension. When the prime minister of a country gives such threats with hand over his mouth then the claim that ‘all was right’ has no reality.” Kaira said. Kaira claimed that making statements by hiding behind the institutions does not show all is going well. “Imran is nervous, his claims that he is fighter are void and he should understand that government and politics are not a game of cricket, it is the game of people’s wishes, it is the ground of commitment, service of people and wisdom which is far away from Imran”.