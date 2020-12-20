Virologist says India may not face second corona peak

ISLAMABAD: Indian healthcare experts says there may not be a second peak of COVID-19 in the country, and even if it occurs, it is unlikely to be as strong as the first one.

The comments come as the country's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the one crore mark, though the number of daily cases and daily fatalities have been continuously coming down. Noted Indian Muslim virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said India's curve for daily cases was on a downward slope since a peak in mid-September. "At this time, we are getting about 25,500 cases daily compared to over 93,000 cases per day in mid-September. I believe the worst is over. But there will be small peaks in the future just as we witnessed in late November," he said. "I don't think there would be a second peak as we have gone through the festive season (Dussehra to Diwali) and a state election without a significant jump. What is the reason for this? If we go by the second national aerocurve, likely cases were 16 times confirmed cases. By that factor, India would have 160 million cases now," he told the media.

It is possible that by now there are over 300-400 million infections in the country, Jameel said.

When asked about a possible second peak of COVID-19, noted clinical scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang opined the transmission will not be as rapid as was seen the first time and the peak will not be as high.

In sheer contradiction, Chief Minister Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Delhi has now overcome the third wave of coronavirus cases and is doing the highest number of daily tests in the country, which is even more than the United States.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal said, with the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona.

Kejriwal said Delhi saw the first wave of coronavirus in June, the second in August-September and third strong wave towards the end of October and November when 131 people had died in a single day.