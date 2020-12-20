India declines 17 points in global index on human freedom

ISLAMABAD: AN American think tank has uncovered the real face of India’s so-called secularism by exposing the worst situation of human freedom in India. According to a report issued by a US think tank, India ranks 111th in the global index after declining in personal and economic freedom. Compared to the previous index report, human freedom in India has declined by 17 points, a private news channel reported. According to the report, India got 6.43 points in terms of human freedom while, the average score on human freedom is 6.93. The index points are issued after looking at law enforcement, religious and public protection, and law and order situation. Countries with the best human freedom status include New Zealand, Switzerland and Hong Kong.