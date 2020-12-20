PTM MNA Ali Wazir remanded

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday remanded MNA Ali Wazir and three others in the police custody till December 30 in a case pertaining to allegedly provoking public against the state. The ATC judge sent PTM leader Ali Wazir and his three companions - Noor Tareen, Shabbir Ayub Hussain and Baseerullah – in police custody on physical remand. They were arrested from Peshawar earlier this week and later brought to Karachi where a case was lodged against them on December 7 for allegedly committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions. The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 505-B (statements conducing to public mischief against state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the PPC.