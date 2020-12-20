PTM MNA Ali Wazir remanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday remanded MNA Ali Wazir and three others in the police custody till December 30 in a case pertaining to allegedly provoking public against the state. The ATC judge sent PTM leader Ali Wazir and his three companions - Noor Tareen, Shabbir Ayub Hussain and Baseerullah – in police custody on physical remand. They were arrested from Peshawar earlier this week and later brought to Karachi where a case was lodged against them on December 7 for allegedly committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions. The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 505-B (statements conducing to public mischief against state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the PPC.