PTM MNA Ali Wazir sent on physical remand till 30th

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday remanded MNA Ali Wazir and three others in the police custody till December 30 in a case pertaining to allegedly provoking public against the state. The ATC judge sent PTM leader Ali Wazir and his three companions - Noor Tareen, Shabbir Ayub Hussain and Baseerullah – in police custody on physical remand.

They were arrested from Peshawar earlier this week and later brought to Karachi where a case was lodged against them on December 7 for allegedly committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), 505-B (statements conducing to public mischief against state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Sohrab Goth police station.

According to the prosecution, the suspects addressed a public gathering of around 2,000 participants in which they tried to create hatred towards different groups to deteriorate the law and order situation. It added that they also used derogatory language against security forces, police, Rangers and other state institutions. Others nominated in the case included PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz, Saleh Jan, Mullah Behram, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Abdullah Nangyal, Sher Khan Mehsud, Qazi Tahir, Gilaman Pashteen, Said Alam, Hidayatullah and Javed.