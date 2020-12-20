Covid-19 claims 87 more lives in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has reported another 87 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country as 36 deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh 32.

Out of 87 deaths, 45 died on ventilators. At least 2486 Covid-19 patients were in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast. In all, 3179 people tested positive as total active Covid cases in Pakistan were 40,922 up to December 19. A total of 48,075 tests conducted on December 18. A total of 404,501 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

A total of 454,673 cases have been detected so far. According to NCOC, the national positivity ratio is 6.61% with highest ratio observed in Karachi 11.80%, followed by Peshawar 9.23% and Mirpur 7.92%.

Positivity ratio in various federating units: AJK 7.47%, Balochistan 3.56%, GB 1.07%, Islamabad 3.57%, KP 8.19%, Punjab 3.86% and Sindh 9.20%. The highest positivity ratio was recorded in Lahore 7.31% followed by Rawalpindi 6.92%. The same ratio in Hyderabad came down from double figure 6.03%. Current fatality rate was recorded as 2.03 against 2.21% globally.

APP adds: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday said main reasons for the deteriorating situation of Covid-19 in different cities were weather factors and living conditions.

If people remain careful, the war against Covid-19 could be won quickly, otherwise government would be forced to take tough decisions, he said.

He said following the SOPs were essential to curtail spread of Covid 19. Talking to media, he said rising daily deaths ratio was a matter of concern and if implementation of SOPs was not ensured, the situation could be worse. I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appeal to the people to understand gravity of the situation, he added.