close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
December 20, 2020

India declines 17 points in global index on human freedom

Top Story

 
December 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: AN American think tank has uncovered the real face of India’s so-called secularism by exposing the worst situation of human freedom in India.

According to a report issued by a US think tank, India ranks 111th in the global index after declining in personal and economic freedom. Compared to the previous index report, human freedom in India has declined by 17 points, a private news channel reported.

According to the report, India got 6.43 points in terms of human freedom while, the average score on human freedom is 6.93.

The index points are issued after looking at law enforcement, religious and public protection, and law and order situation. Countries with the best human freedom status include New Zealand, Switzerland and Hong Kong.

Latest News

More From Top Story