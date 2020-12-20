close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
Ali Raza
December 20, 2020

Food firms being forced to buy substandard sugar: Maryam

Top Story

December 20, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said government departments were threatening food factories to buy expensive and substandard sugar.

In a Twitter message, she said the owners of food factories were being blackmailed and harassed to buy substandard and expensive sugar or their factory will be closed down. Complaints are being received from everywhere, she added.

