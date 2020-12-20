CIA police foil bid of smuggling drugs in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The CIA police on Saturday have foiled a bid of smuggling of drugs, when they seized 5 kilograms opium from a vehicle stopped after suspicion at Sindh-Balochistan border in Jacobabad.

SSP Jacobabad Tariq Nawaz said the police at Sindh-Balochistan border had recovered 5 kilograms high quality opium from the secret boxes of a double cabin van and taken Aamir Mengal, resident of Quetta, and Zainul Abideen Kerio, resident of Nawabshah, into custody. He said during investigation, the arrested criminals had revealed that they were smuggling opium from Balochistan to Karachi and were the members of the international drug handlers.