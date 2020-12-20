Misleading advertisements: Capital Smart City cheating public, says RDA

RAWALPINDI: Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Saturday said the Capital Smart City was misleading and cheating the general public through mass scale hoardings and advertisements in the media.

In a statement issued by the RDA, Shahzad Haider said as per available record a housing scheme namely Capital Smart City was approved over 2,000 Kanals in 2017 after obtaining clearances from the Revenue Department, Wasa, EPA etc as per provisions of the Punjab Private Housing Scheme & Land Sub-Division Rules 2010.

Later the owner/sponsor of the housing scheme submitted another application for revision and extension of the project on 7,505 Kanal area. He said the RDA after receipt of No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Environment, Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Defence and Wasa etc. issued approval for 7,505 Kanals in 2019.

This year, the Capital Smart City submitted another application for revision and further extension of 4,500 Kanals but the NOC was not granted.

Mr Haider said under the provision of the act and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010 notices had been issued to the owner/sponsor of the housing project but the owner/sponsor was issuing misleading advertisement by showing provision of high-rise buildings and the already approved development work. By way of this, he said, the sponsor was cheating the general public.

Mr Haider advised the public to check the approval status of each plot and building prior to purchase/agreement/booking from the MP&TE Directorate of the RDA. The same could also be checked on the RDA website rda.gop.pk.