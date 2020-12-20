close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2020

Two newly-born bodies found in gutter in Sujawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2020

SUKKUR: A newly-born twines have been recovered from a gutter in Sujawal on Saturday.

Reports said the people have found two bodies of infants in a gutter near civil hospital of district Sujawal. They called the police, who recovered bodies and shifted them to Sujawal Civil Hospital.

An eye witness told the police that he had spotted out an unknown woman at the same place and after the flames had broken, she immediately left. SSP Sujawal Dr Imran reached at the hospital and ordered the police to find the women through CCTV cameras and other sources.

