Man, son shot by relatives over family issue

HARIPUR: A man and his son were critically injured when they were sprayed with bullets by their close relatives on Chappar Road here on Saturday.

City police said that Aniq-ur-Rehman and his father Attiq-ur-Rehman, residents of Solan Bala village in Abbottabad, were on way back to their village on a motorcycle after attending a court hearing of a family case when they were attacked allegedly by their relatives Matiul Haq, Hazoorul Haq and Mehboobul Haq, residents of Khalabat Township, on Chapper Road.

As a result, both the father and son were injured critically and removed to Haripur Trauma Centre, wherefrom the doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad in critical condition.

The two sides have been engaged in litigation at the family court of Haripur after they developed a rivalry over a marriage issue a few months ago.