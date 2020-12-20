Doctor among 15 more Covid-19 deaths in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Saturday claimed 15 more lives, including a doctor, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll from the fatal disease to 1536 and the number of doctors, who have died of the infectious disease, has jumped to 38 in the province.

This is the highest number of people who have died of coronavirus in the province in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Among the dead was a one-year baby child, Bisma, who died of coronavirus.

According to Farhad Khan, media manager of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), a one-year baby girl was brought to them two weeks ago with multiple health complications. He said the baby was diagnosed with coronavirus and was kept in an isolation room. She was shifted to the children ward after her PCR report was declared negative, where she died on Saturday. She was probably the first child who died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She belonged to Nowshera district.

Also, according to Farhad Khan, four more children diagnosed with the infectious disease were under treatment in KTH.

The latest victim among the doctors was Dr Mohsin. He was serving as anaesthetist in the City Hospital on the Kohat Road in Peshawar.

Dr Mohsin was admitted to the KTH Peshawar where he lost his battle against the fatal virus.

He has become the 38th doctor who has died of coronavirus in the province.

The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), a mainstream association of the doctor community, has condoled the death of Dr Mohsin. The PDA leadership criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for doing nothing for the doctors and other health workers who have died of the infectious disease while serving patients.

Peshawar lost eight people to Covid-19. With these eight human losses, the number of fatalities in Peshawar has risen to 746, the highest number of fatalities in the province.

Four other people died in Abbottabad, and Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan lost one person each.

Similarly, 388 more people tested positive for the viral infection, raising the total number of positive cases to 54836.