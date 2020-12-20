Man perishes in house fire

SUKKUR: One person was killed when fire broke out in a house in Mirpurkhas.

According to police and fire brigade officials short circuiting led to a blaze in the house of Principal Model College Mirpurkhas, Merajuddin Shaikh in Hameedpur Colony on Saturday. The fire instantly spread to the entire house seriously injuring Moinuddin Shaikh and destroying the house. Moinuddin got trapped in his bedroom and died, while rest of the residents of the house were able to get out safely. Fire tenders managed to douse the flames but by that time the house was destroyed.