Six-year-old Russian girl youngest social media sensation

MOSCOW: A six-year-old girl born in Russia has entered the list of the world’s richest YouTube bloggers, setting a record for the number of views, according to Forbes’ latest list of high-earning YouTube stars.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, who goes by the name Nastya on her channel, is the world’s seventh-wealthiest blogger, having generated 39 billion views in 2020 – the biggest viewer score among those listed.

Her earnings reportedly reached $18.5 million in the 12 months to December.

Born in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar, she and her family now live in Florida, US.

‘Like Nastya’, the girl’s channel on the video platform, is run by her family and boasts in the region of 65.8 million subscribers – which is also the biggest figure in the top 10.

The videos feature the likes of the girl and her father playing with Legos, doing household chores, and, in recent times, explaining the coronavirus pandemic in a way that other kids can comprehend.

Forbes describes Nastya’s videos as “colorful” and “expressive.” And, because they don’t feature much advanced language, they’re perfect for her global audience of tots.