Senate polls

This refers to the editorial ‘PDM’s plans’ (Dec 18). With regards to the ongoing tussle between the government and the opposition parties in the PDM, an interesting situation has now developed. The federal government’s decision to hold the Senate elections in February 2021 is a master stroke by the PTI team led by PM Imran Khan. Also, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) has also decided to hold by-elections in eight constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies. These steps have taken the opposition completely by surprise. Should the opposition parties decide to contest the by-elections to complete the required quorum for the Senate election, which they are mostly likely to do so, it would totally negate their narrative and compromise their threat of resigning from the assemblies. Likewise, hardly any party in the PDM would want to withdraw from participating in the Senate elections as the Upper House remains intact even if the assemblies are dissolved. This is a catch-22 situation for the opposition parties.

The opposition seems to have been cornered. It also shows that the PTI leaders have now become even more politically mature.

Arif Majeed

Karachi