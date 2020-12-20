‘Christians playing role in country’s progress’

PESHAWAR: MNA James Iqbal on Saturday said that the Christian community had always played their role in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the purpose of the Christmas was to spread love and affection.

Speaking at a function in Peshawar Press Club, he said that Pakistan was their pride and the Christian community would render every sacrifice for the welfare and development of the country.

Other elders of the Christian community were also present. Children on the occasion presented a tableau and highlighted a message of Christmas.

Other speakers on the occasion called for the observance of SOPs to fight the coronavirus.

They said that Christians in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious freedom and living a respectable and happy life.

The participants later prayed for the welfare and prosperity of Pakistan.