Wildfire damages forest in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Wildfire that erupted because of unknown reasons spread widely in Daman Sharif forest area here on Saturday.

“The fire teams rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, which could possibly destroy the widespread forests and wildlife,” said Amir Khadim, the Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The fire, which erupted at about 7am, rapidly spread to a wide area destroying forests.

“As fire tenders couldn’t reach the spot, the rescuers made their way by foot and put out the fire through traditional ways after hectic efforts for hours,” he said.

He said that it would be premature to say what exactly had caused the fire but added that the rescue teams had put out several infernos taking place across the district in recent weeks.

Shabbir Hussain Shah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly member, who informed Rescue 1122 about the fire in Daman Sharif, said that incidences of wildfire were taking place frequently across the districts as certain black sheep in the forest department wanted to bury traces of their corruption.

“I appeal to the chief minister to initiate a probe in the wildfires as some black sheep in the forest department want to eliminate evidence of their embezzlement in the Billion Tree Tsunami drive,” he added.