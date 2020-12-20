Subsidised flour provided in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: On the direction of Advisor to Chief Minister on Food Mian Khaliqur Rahman mobile distribution of subsidised wheat flour was carried out in various union councils and village councils of Nowshera district.

The subsidized wheat flour at the rate of Rs860 was distributed in Spin Kalay, Waliy Killay, Kaka Sahib, Maniy Killay, Khairabad and Nizampur under the supervision of District Food Controller Sher Fayaz Khan.

Sher Fayaz said that the distribution was meant to provide relief to the people in the present scenario of inflation when the prices of flour in the market were high and were getting out of the reach of the underprivileged segments.

“We are taking all possible measures to facilitate. We are also taking action against those violating the government’s directives,” he added.

He added that they had cancelled the wheat quota of several flourmills over violation of the government policy on grinding and distribution of subsidised flour a few days back.

The district food controller, who is also district price control magistrate, urged the flourmills management to adhere to the government policy on subsidised wheat flour in true letter and spirit to provide maximum relief to the public. He said that strict action would be taken against them as per the Food Laws.