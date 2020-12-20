360 cops pass out in South Waziristan

WANA: Three hundred and sixty police personnel passed out after completion of their training at Manzai Fort in Wana in South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The passed out personnel were earlier recruited as Khassadars and Levies and later integrated into regular police force after all the tribal areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The Khassadars were imparted training by the Frontier Corps (FC), a paramilitary wing of the army, at Manzai Fort in South Waziristan.

Inspector General FC (South) Major General Umar Bashir was the chief guest while Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, South Waziristan, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Deputy Commissioner, Tank, Kabir Afridi, District Police Officer, Tank, Sahibzada Sajjad Ahmad, Sector Commander Brig. Naiknam Baig, Commandant Gomal Scouts Colonel Mazhar and others attended the passing out ceremony.