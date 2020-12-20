Hamilton favourite to win SPOTY

LONDON: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is the odds-on favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize tonight (Sunday), but much of the attention will inevitably fall on fellow nominee Tyson Fury.

The boxer has sent a legal letter to the BBC asking for his nomination to be withdrawn, something the broadcaster has refused to do. Fury, who was shortlisted after he became the WBC world heavyweight boxing champion by beating American Deontay Wilder in February, says the BBC is “taking away his rights” by keeping him on the list against his wishes.

“I don’t want an award from someone to say I’m a sports personality,” he told the Jonathan Ross Show. “I know what I am and who I am and I know what I’ve achieved, I know what I’ve come back from. I don’t need a glass trophy. I’m the people’s champion. I don’t need this glamorous trophy to say who I am and what I’ve done.”

It will be interesting to see whether Fury fans support their candidate by not voting for him, or whether Fury’s pleas have the opposite effect. The 32-year-old was also a nominee in 2015, when there were calls for him to be removed from the shortlist due to comments he had made about women and homosexuality. At the awards he apologised, saying: “If I’ve said anything in the past that has hurt anybody, I apologise to anybody who has been hurt.”

Fury joins Hamilton on a six-person shortlist which also includes jockey Hollie Doyle, six-time snooker world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, England cricketer Stuart Broad and Liverpool football captain Jordan Henderson in a sporting year badly disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.