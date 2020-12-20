close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
Reckless drivers

Newspost

 
December 20, 2020

The number of road accidents in Turbat has been increasing at a rapid pace. The main reason for these accidents is underage drivers. It is shocking to see that parents allow their young children to drive cars and bikes.

The Balochistan government needs to take strict actions against underage drivers.

Hammal Naseer

Balnigwar

