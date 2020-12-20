Rising Indian violence

There has been an apparent increase in violence across the Line of Control by Indian forces posted along the LOC. On Friday morning a UN military vehicle was attacked by Indian troops and damaged by bullets as it was hit in the attack as the UN Group of Military Observers in India and Pakistan set out from Rawalakot to talk to villagers who had been affected by recent Indian firing and other attacks across the Working Boundary and LOC, which divide the two parts of the Kashmir. There has also been a recent increase in Indian violence in the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control, affecting many people.

Pakistan's Foreign Office immediately condemned the attack on the UN vehicle and has termed it an upsurge in violence and a violation of all conditions necessary for peace. It has described the event as extremely unfortunate, and a signal that India wants to use violence to hide the problems it is facing at home. The Foreign Office has also said that New Delhi is now attempting to seek support from its allies regarding the attack, which it has not so far spoken about. New Delhi currently is under siege by tens of thousands of farmers, who are demanding changes in recent laws brought in by the Modi government, which would in the long term hurt farmers badly, pushing them towards market capitalization and forcing them to compete in the private sector. The farmers have been supported by other political parties. It's possible that the Modi government, which has not so far been able to force the farmers back to the lands may be eager to turn attention to another area. Kashmir of course, is always the choice. The Kashmiri people suffer as a result.

In this case, the two UN military observers on the vehicle were fortunately not hurt, although they were taken to a Rawalakot hospital to ensure they were safe. But the attack has made it clear that New Delhi has every intention of continuing with its tactics in Kashmir and its rivalry against Pakistan, even if this means the loss of more and more lives, and an increase in bitterness, and therefore difficulty in solving the issues of Kashmir. The attack was made on a vehicle which clearly carried UN markings and, according to the DG ISPR, was distinctly a vehicle belonging to the UN group of observers who utilise vehicles of a particular shape and size. The attack is shameful. We can only hope it will be condemned by other countries around the world and New Delhi persuaded to bring about some change in its damaging policies.