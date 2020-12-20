£7.1m boost for Scotland’s live venues and museums

EDINBURGH: The Scottish government is to release £7.1 million of coronavirus support funds to help live music venues and independent museums.

The money is part of a £185 million package announced for businesses earlier this month.

A total of £4 million from the Grassroots Music Venue Stabilisation Fund will go live in January. It aims to help live music venues that were financially sustainable before the pandemic stay in business and stabilise until April.

The Scottish Government will also top up the Museums Recovery and Resilience Fund by £3.1 million to meet demand. The money will support Scottish independent museums.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the funds “will make a marked difference in ensuring our culture and heritage sectors survive the pandemic”. She added: “We will continue to listen to the needs of the sector and do everything within our powers to support them through this crisis.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director at Music Venue Trust, said: “We have worked closely with the Scottish Government on the funding required to sustain grassroots music venues across Scotland.

“We are delighted that further support is forthcoming to secure these vital cultural spaces through until the spring.” Bridge Street Social in Aberdeen is among the businesses to benefit from the fund.

JP McGivney from the venue said: “The first round for funding for Grassroots Music Venues was essential for us, and it was targeted to last only a short time.

“As restrictions have not eased, it became clear we would need further support to prevent permanent closure, so news of a second phase of this fund is very welcome.”