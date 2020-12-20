EU ‘analysing situation’ after US cyberattack

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Saturday it had not found any computer system intrusion following revelations of a massive cyberattack on US government and other networks, but was “analysing the situation”.

The EU executive “is aware of the global software supply chain cyber threat” via hacked software supplied by US tech company SolarWinds but “ we have not detected any impact on our systems,” a spokesman said.

An EU official told AFP that the Commission has “only one instance” of SolarWinds’ software in its systems and “it was not impacted by the incident”. Microsoft said on Thursday that its anti-virus defences found dozens of networked systems running the software had been compromised, most of them in the US but also in seven other countries including Belgium, home to the European Commission.

The US has blamed Russia for the cyberattack, but Moscow denies involvement. Nato, which is also headquartered in Belgium, said it, too, was checking its systems, some of which use SolarWinds software, but had found “no evidence of compromise” so far. “Our experts continue to assess the situation, with a view to identifying and mitigating any potential risks to our networks,” a Nato official told AFP.

SolarWinds said up to 18,000 customers, including government agencies and Fortune 500 companies, had downloaded compromised software updates, allowing hackers to spy on email exchanges.

“Nato also has cyber rapid reaction teams on standby to assist Allies 24 hours a day, and our Cyberspace Operations Centre is operational,” said the official, who was not identified in line with Nato’s policy.

Microsoft president Brad Smith in a blog post on Thursday said the hack was the most concerning of several “nation-state attacks” seen this year. He added that, outside the US, networks in seven other countries were affected — in Belgium, Britain, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Spain and the United Arab Emirates — and “it’s certain that the number and location of victims will keep growing”.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity”. Russia denied involvement.