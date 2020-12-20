IHK court quashes PSA detention of 5 Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The High Court in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has quashed the detention orders issued under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against five Kashmiris.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the detention order under PSA against Khalid Hussain Malik was quashed by the High Court after occupation authorities admitted that the detention order was passed on March 18, 2018, but was executed on August 4, 2019, while criminal complaints against Malik were registered in 2017.

The court said the gap between the issuing of the PSA detention order and its execution was almost a year and six months, which could not be sustained in the eyes of law. The court said in the absence of a proper explanation for why a period of 15 months elapsed after issuing the order of detention, the same had to be set aside.

In case of Farooq Ahmad Malik, the court observed that the petitioner was already in custody and this fact was well known to the detaining authority and despite that, the detention order dated July 4, 2019 was executed after more than three months of its issuance, on October 21, 2019, which was violation of the law.

In the cases of Asif Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Yousuf Butt and Saboor-ul-Haq Malla, the court quashed the detention orders on the grounds that the detainees were not supplied with relevant material to make an effective representation, which is their constitutional right.