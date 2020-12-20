87 more lose battle to Covid in Pakistan, over 3,100 infected

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday recorded 87 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour-period and 3,179 new confirmed cases, as the national test positivity ratio dipped down to 6.61 per cent amid expanding targeted lockdowns.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) daily situation update, most of the single-day deaths took place in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of the 87 people who fell victim to the virus, 74 died in hospitals. Of the hospital fatalities, 45 died on ventilators.

At least 2,999 coronavirus patients are admitted to hospitals across the country, at least 2,486 are deemed critical, while 279 ventilators are occupied, with Multan leading in ventilator occupancy at 46 per cent, followed by Islamabad 41 per cent, Lahore 34 per cent and Peshawar 21 per cent.

Meanwhile, aside from the national positivity ratio, the highest test positivity was observed in Karachi at 11.8 per cent, followed by Peshawar’s 9.23 per cent and Mirpur’s 7.92 per cent. Across federating units, Sindh was leading with 9.2 per cent, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.19 per cent, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 7.47 per cent, Punjab 3.86 per cent, Islamabad 3.57 per cent, Balochistan 3.56 per cent and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 1.07 per cent.

Meanwhile, authorities expanded their smart lockdowns in Peshawar, imposing curbs on various neighbourhoods. Separately, a Khyber Teaching Hospital spokesman said around 95 patients of coronavirus were under treatment at Covid-19 isolation ward, four of whom are children whose ages span two months to four years.