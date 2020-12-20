NI schools to reopen in Jan as normal, says minister

LONDON: Northern Ireland’s schools will reopen as planned in January, the Education Minister has said.

Peter Weir said “in the best interests of all pupils” he had decided all schools and other education settings would reopen in the first week of January.

He moved to clarify the situation on Friday after teachers and parents demanded answers amid uncertainty around how education will operate during the six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Weir said: “My main priority has always been to protect our children’s education, mental health and wellbeing. I believe that this can best be achieved through face-to-face learning and social engagement in schools.

“I am mindful of the impact the pandemic is having on our children and young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and from disadvantaged backgrounds. We have a high number of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland, for many of these pupils school is a safe haven and closing schools will immediately deprive them of this safe space.

“That is why I have decided that it is in the best interests of all pupils for schools to open in the first week of January so that their education is not disrupted any further.”

Weir added that he would consider what further steps can be taken to help and support schools. He also said he would continue to seek the views of principals, school staff and pupils on the issue. On Friday, Weir also urged all stakeholders to try to work together to make it a reality that children can sit the transfer test in their own primary school setting.

Concerns had been raised about the prospect of primary-age children from several schools mixing when they gather to take tests set as part of an academic selection transfer process used by some secondary schools.

While January’s tests are conducted by private companies, the Department of Education has ultimate responsibility for ensuring school settings are safe. Weir said the hosting of selection tests in the pupil’s own primary school was his “preferred option” for this year and every year.

“What we do not want to see is ultimately some primary schools hosting the tests and others being unwilling to do so, as the outworking of this would mean that some pupils will have a ‘home-school advantage’, leaving others forced to sit their tests in hosting grammar schools,” he said.

“I have engaged with stakeholders over the course of this year but finding agreement has proved difficult. It is my firm belief that these tests should be conducted in the pupil’s own primary school and within their existing ‘bubble’.

“I urge the providers and principals, given the current position regarding the Covid pandemic, to work to reach an urgent agreement to make this a reality.”

The Executive delayed a decision on schools at its meeting on Thursday when ministers agreed to introduce the fresh restrictions on other sections of society.

Education and health officials were instead tasked to engage on potential options to reduce face-to-face school time in the new term.

Earlier on Friday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill had urged education and health officials to “quickly conclude discussions” on what measures could be introduced at the start of next term.

She said the lack of clarity around the return of schools in the new year was “unacceptable”. First Minister Arlene Foster suggested that schools would open as scheduled in January, with the focus of officials’ discussions on additional safety measures.

Following Weir’s clarification on Friday evening, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) northern secretary called on the Education Minister to reconsider his “rash decision” to allow schools reopen as planned.

Gerry Murphy expressed his members’ “anger, disappointment and frustration” at Weir’s decision to wait until 8pm on the evening the majority of schools had closed for the Christmas holidays to inform principals that schools will reopen as normal next month.

“The minister clearly has no regard for the health and wellbeing of education workers, INTO members, and it would appear he has little concern for the children and young people in his department’s care or their parents,” he said.

Mr Murphy said instead of reopening schools, the minister should take account of the rapidly rising R number and consider where “it sits in light of the broader strategy already agreed by the NI Executive”.