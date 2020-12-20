Alleged killer held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested an alleged killer of a cop in an operation carried out in Akbarpura on Saturday, police said.

They said that on Wednesday last police was patrolling in Akbarpura when they signalled two persons to stop but they sped away. The police started chasing the suspected persons who opened fire on the police where a constable Barkat Ali sustained injuries and later expired.

The police arrested one of them identified as Ishaq at the same time while his accomplice, Kamran, managed to escape.

Police led by District Police Officer Capt (Retd) Najam Al Hasnain conducted raids at various places to arrest the accused. Efforts were made to arrest the accused using modern technical investigation.

On the information of the presence of the accused in Akbarpura area, DSP Tayyab Jan along with the police cordoned off the area in Akbarpura and conducted an operation leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.