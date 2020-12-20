Honour killing rivals bury the hatchet

HARIPUR: Two rival groups, who had murdered one person from each side in the name of family honor, struck a compromise in Seriyan village in the limits of Bagra Union Council.

Sera-e-Saleh Police Station officials said that Rafaqat, Sadaqat and Nazakat had gunned down Nasir Khan of the same village two weeks back.

The accused believed that Nasir Khan had abetted the elopement of one of the girls from their family and killed him in broad daylight two weeks back.

In reaction, some family members of Nasir Khan caught Rafaqat after a chase and murdered him.

After an effort of about a week, the former district Nazim succeeded in striking a compromise between the parties at a jirga held at his hujra.