Vaccinated chickens distributed in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Lower Dir Livestock and Dairy Development Department on Saturday launched the distribution of vaccinated chickens under the prime minister’s Backyard Poultry Initiative.

District Director Livestock Dr Khalilurrahman and former village council nazim Ijaz Ahmad inaugurated the distribution.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Ahmad said the programme announced by the prime minister would provide protein to the under-nourished population.

He said the project would prove helpful for improvement of home budgets.

Dr Khalilurrahman said a total of 2,390 units would be distributed among the beneficiaries at four distribution points at Hayaserai, Timergara, Munda and Chakdara.

“One unit includes five hens and a rooster and its production ratio is higher than the ordinary chicken,” he said and added that the government had paid 80 percent subsidy on each unit.