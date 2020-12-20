2 suicide vests recovered in Bajaur operation

KHAR: The security forces recovered twosuicide vests in Barang tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

Official sources said that the security forces on intelligence-based information conducted operation in Barang tehsil and recovered two suicide jackets.

They claimed that the suicide vests were to be used by militants in terror activities in Peshawar and Rawalpindi on December 25 on the behest of the Indian intelligence agency - Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).There was no report about the arrest of any militant during the action.