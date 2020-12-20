Promulgation of Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 lauded

PESHAWAR: Civil society organizations Awaz Foundation Pakistan and Ujala Partners on Saturday appreciated the government for launching Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 and also demanded appropriate anti-rape laws at all levels.

In a press release, Awaz Foundation Pakistan and Dehi Ijtimai Tarqyat Social Workers Council (DITSWC) appreciated the government and President Arif Alvi for approving Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020, as had been assured by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

“However, we like many other civil society organizations and Pakistanis are concerned about the life of the ordinance as it will be valid for 120 days only. We are looking forward to a long-term solution to address violence against women and child sexual abuse.

“Therefore, we urge the government for proper legislation through the parliament both at federal and provincial level to make it a proper law, it may lose its worth after 120 days and efforts of all the contributors will be futile then,” the release said.

It said the ordinance ensures to accelerate trial process of rape cases through establishment of special courts and also allows for chemical castration of repeated offenders.

Moreover, civil society is highly thankful for considering establishing anti-rape crisis cell to conduct medico-legal examinations within six hours of a rape.