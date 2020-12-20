ANP, PML-N leaders vow to get nation rid of ‘fake’ rulers

TAKHTBHAI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Awami National Party leaders on Saturday said that the incompetent and fake rulers had no other option but to quit government soon.

Speaking at a press conference here at the residence of Member Provincial Assembly Jamshed Khan Mohmand, PML-N provincial chief Amir Muqam said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a strong force of patriotic politicians and the incumbent government was scared of its popularity.

Muslim Youth Wing president Saqib Khan, Hameed Safi, former nazim Nawab Ali and others were also present on the occasion.

Amir Muqam said that the upcoming public meeting of PDM on December 23 in Mardan would be historic one and the incapable rulers would be forced to quit the government.

He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

The PML-N leader said that the families of Sharif Brothers were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which aimed to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of medicines, flour and sugar.

He said that fake cases were also registered against the PML-N MPA Jamshed Mohmand and was being harssaed through harassed Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Meanwhile, ANP leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had ruined the country with its flawed foreign and economic policies.

Speaking at a workers convention here, Haider Hoti, who is also PDM senior vice-president, said that demanding resignations by the opposition parties from the selected rulers was justified and a need of the time.

ANP activists Latifur Rahman, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Ayub Yousafzai and others were also present on the occasion.

“The fake government has only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless,” the former chief minister said, adding that increase in prices of food items and inflation was the country’s real issue at the moment.

He said that the government had taken huge international loans and it had no policy to bring the country out of the economic crisis and repay the loans.

The ANP leader said that the country could not be run through force and threats.

He also berated the government for failing to take action against the mafias responsible for the wheat and sugar crises and allowing them to go abroad.

The government, he added, had been increasing prices of medicines to fulfil demands of multinational companies.,

He said that ANP leaders, activists and workers would fully participate in the PDM’s public meeting in Mardan to make it a success and get the nation rid of the incompetent rulers.