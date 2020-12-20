Greek police crack tobacco smuggling network

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATHENS: Greek police on Saturday said they had cracked one of the country’s leading tobacco smuggling organisations, raiding a factory capable of producing over a billion cigarettes a year.
Nearly 40 people were arrested during the operation in over 20 locations across the capital and near Athens earlier this week, the police said in a statement. Eight more people are sought in connection with the case.
The bust yielded a haul of nearly 92 million cigarettes, over 112 kilos of processed and unprocessed tobacco and 75 million cigarette pack labels.