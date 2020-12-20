close
Sun Dec 20, 2020
AFP
December 20, 2020

Greek police crack tobacco smuggling network

World

AFP
December 20, 2020

ATHENS: Greek police on Saturday said they had cracked one of the country’s leading tobacco smuggling organisations, raiding a factory capable of producing over a billion cigarettes a year.

Nearly 40 people were arrested during the operation in over 20 locations across the capital and near Athens earlier this week, the police said in a statement. Eight more people are sought in connection with the case.

The bust yielded a haul of nearly 92 million cigarettes, over 112 kilos of processed and unprocessed tobacco and 75 million cigarette pack labels.

