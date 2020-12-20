Turkish hospital fire kills nine patients

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: At least nine coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, the health ministry said.
The blaze in an intensive care ward of the hospital in Gaziantep broke out when a tank on an artificial respirator exploded. "We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.
All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.