US planning to close last consulates in Russia

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s outgoing administration is planning to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia, the State Department confirmed on Saturday, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office amid high tensions with Moscow.

The US will close its consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok and suspend operations at its post in Yekaterinburg, a department spokesperson told AFP.

The decision followed consultation with Ambassador John Sullivan and was part of "efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the U.S. diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation," the spokesperson said.