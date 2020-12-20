Rooney a ‘proud dad’ after son Kai signs for Man Utd

LONDON: Wayne Rooney said Friday he was a “proud dad” after his eldest son Kai followed in his footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer, who joined the Red Devils as a teenager from Everton in 2004, posted a picture on social media on Thursday of the 11-year-old signing a contract at his former club.

“Yeah I’m a proud dad. He’s been working hard, he obviously came over to the (United) States with us to continue with his football,” the interim Derby County boss said at a press conference.