Usman, Musa included in T20 squad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have also included two back-up players Usman Qadir and Musa Khan for the next two Twenty20 internationals to be played against New Zealand.

The ICC has allowed teams to name 17-member squad instead of 15-member due to pandemic.

The second T20 between the two countries will be played in Hamilton today (Sunday).

New Zealand meanwhile will be led by Kane Williamson who missed the first T20 as his wife Sarah Raheem gave birth to a baby girl. Williamson was seen getting net practice a day ahead of the second T20.

Pakistanâ€™s 17-member squad for the next two T20s are: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Kushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan and Usman Qadir.