Master Paints face Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh in Hamadan Polo Cup final today

LAHORE: The final of the Hamadan Polo Cup will be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday (today).

The final will be contested between Master Paints and Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh at 3pm. In the match for the third position, Barry’s will play against Diamond Paints/FG at 2pm.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will grace the final as the chief guest.

Master Paints consist of Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Marcos Panelo, while Pricemeter.pk/Kalabagh comprise Sufi Muhammad Amir, Malik Salaar, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Mannuel Carranza.