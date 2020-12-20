Afridi now a Qalandar icon

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined Lahore Qalandars for the next edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The 45-year-old will join the franchise as their icon player, said Atif Rana, CEO of Lahore Qalandars, at a press talk at Lahore Press Club on Saturday.

Afridi said he was excited to join the franchise. “I am really honoured to become a part of the Lahore Qalandars franchise. League cricket is not just about playing one month of high-quality cricket. I believe the core purpose of the competition is to nurture the young talent. In that regard, I think there is no franchise better than Lahore Qalandars because they’ve done a lot of work off the field in bringing forward the young talent,” he added. The Abu Dhabi T20 League will start from January 28.