13 to vie for Dominator Cup today

LAHORE: Between eight Aberdonian plates, there is a Dominator Cup as the main feature of the 16th day winter meeting 2020-21 scheduled for Sunday (today) at Lahore Race Club.

In a heavily packed day, as per the acceptances with order of running, there are four plates before the cup, which is a termed race for two-year-old TBP and HP and four afterwards in a card of nine.

In the Cup, which is a maiden run of 13 selected fillies and ponies, no one is declared favourite. After the Cup race, the remaining four plates will be held. The first five races are of a mile run, then there will be two 1200 metres races and the last two are of 1100 metres distance.

In the first Aberdonian Plate race of class VII and division-V, Chan Punjabi is the favourite for the top spot with places likely to be taken by Golden Pound and Stella. The remaining in the field are Miss Bingley, Smiling Again, English Girl, Sajree, Sher Shah Bakhari, Anmole One, Aye Roshni and Take Care.

In the second race, Twenty Twenty is looking for a win and Mehrban and Royal Ascort for places. This class VI and division V race, which is also a maiden participation, also has New Market, Days Gone, Babar The Great, Triple Action, Merchant of Venus, Black Powder, Aktolgali and Black Storm.

The third race, of class VII and division-IV, is focused at Bright Bomber for win and on Safdar Princess and Order of The Day for places. The field is completed by Finisher, Azm-e-Nau, Punjabi Munda, Samore Princess, Ubbi and Ask Me.

In the fourth plate race of class VI and division III and IV, there are 11 acceptances but the favourite is Jalpana Prince, while Eden Roc and Chhota Dera are likely to win places. The field also has Race The Moon, Ayubia Princess, Tatla Pride, Buzkushi, Red Boy, Sweet Golden, Narowali Princes and Khabib.

The Dominator Cup, which is the fifth race of the day, is a term event for 2-year-old TBP&HB. It features 13 horses with no favourite. The lineup comprises Fuego, Naymar, Hassan's Heights, Hamlet, Warrior's Call, Noor-e-Kainat, Mr Gondal, Bambsi, Sky Active, Mirza One, Danzora, Nawab and Hash Tag.

The sixth race of the day is of class VI and division I, II, III. In this lineup of seven, the contenders for the top three places are Famous One, Rapunzel Beauty and Pockets. The remaining four are Al Akbar, JF Thunder, Jharra and Fair Beauty.

The seventh race of the day has Innocent One as the favourite. For places Sparking and Your Flame In Me are in focus. The others in this class VI and division IV race are Sajni, Shah The Great, Anibal, Amazing Lips and Welldone Pakistan.