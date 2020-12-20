Sadhana replaces Humza as PFF NC chairman

KARACHI: In a major development, Munir Ahmad Khan Sadhana has replaced Humza Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, it was learnt on Saturday.

Humza had resigned from his post and FIFA recently accepted his resignation.

Sadhana is a former president of Jhang Football Association. He was in the PFF NC from the very first day as a member from former PFF chief Faisal Saleh Hayat's group.

Sources said Sadhana's appointment is an interim arrangement.

The PFF NC had been formed in September last year to hold the PFF elections by June 2020. However, the committee under Humza failed to meet the deadline. Its mandate was extended for six months until the end of this year.

The committee has made some progress towards conducting the electoral process at the district level as scrutiny is in operation in various zones. However, it has also raised many eyebrows. There was a huge question mark on the performance of Humza, a former skipper of Karachi United.

Influential stakeholders had raised objections over Humza’s working and a group had also held a meeting with the IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad in that connection. Prior to that, the IPC ministry had written a letter to FIFA on complaints of stakeholders, informing the world body that the NC had deviated from its mandate.

Humza’s own secretary Manizeh Zainli had also turned against him and according to sources has written several letters to FIFA and the AFC against Humza which can create big issues for the outgoing chairman.